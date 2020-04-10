wrestling / News
WWE News: Edge Set for Next Week’s WWE Backstage, Drew McIntyre Shares Throwback Pic With Yokozuna
April 10, 2020 | Posted by
– Edge is set to be the featured guest on WWE Backstage on Tuesday at 11PM ET on FS1. CM Punk is also scheduled to be on the show.
This Tuesday on @FS1, the special guest on #WWEBackstage is @WWE Hall of Famer, @EdgeRatedR! pic.twitter.com/QGDHlzwrtl
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 10, 2020
– Drew McIntyre posted a throwback picture of him as a kid with Yokozuna. McIntyre posted to Instagram noting that he joins the WWE Hall of Famer in a list of people who had two WWE Championship matches in the same night:
