wrestling / News

WWE News: Edge Set for Next Week’s WWE Backstage, Drew McIntyre Shares Throwback Pic With Yokozuna

April 10, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Edge WWE Backstage

– Edge is set to be the featured guest on WWE Backstage on Tuesday at 11PM ET on FS1. CM Punk is also scheduled to be on the show.

– Drew McIntyre posted a throwback picture of him as a kid with Yokozuna. McIntyre posted to Instagram noting that he joins the WWE Hall of Famer in a list of people who had two WWE Championship matches in the same night:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Drew McIntyre, Edge, WWE Backstage, Yokozuna, Ashish

More Stories

loading