Edge Not Sure About Retirement Timeframe Yet, Would Like to Have Last Match in Canada

Edge says that he’s not yet thinking about a retirement timeframe following his match at last night’s Elimination Chamber. The WWE Hall of Famer, who teamed with his wife Beth Phoenix to defeat Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at last night’s Elimination Chamber, spoke about his in-ring future and more during the post-show press conference. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On a potential retirement date: “I try not to make any firm decisions. Here’s what I can say about tonight — I was retired for nine years; I come back and get to team with my wife, who I married while I was retired and had two beautiful girls with. The fact that we get to do this at all…I never thought this would happen. If it looks like we’re having fun, it’s because we are. We’re having a blast! I get to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with this woman, she hasn’t wrestled a match in over a year and still hops in there tonight against top talents like that. I’m just so ecstatic, I’m not even thinking about what’s for breakfast tomorrow, let alone what I’m going to do in 5-8 months from now.”

On where he’d like to retire: “I will say, I’d like to do it in Canada.”

On potentially working as a producer or coach when he retires: “Yes, I think I’d like to be a jack-of-all-trades. I’d still like to be able to act, I’d like to lend my brain to this place. I’ve been doing this for 31 years, and I’ve been here for 25 of them. I’ve been able to get in with three generations of talents — I’ve stood in the ring with Terry Funk, Undertaker and Seth Rollins. There are not many people who can say that. I had a lot of help along the way from the Rick Martels and Bad News Browns of the world. They passed that knowledge onto me, so it feels only fitting that I should, you know, continue to pass it on. And I really love doing that [mentoring] too. As strange as it sounds, I’m really proud of The Judgment Day and where they’ve come in the last year or so. So yeah, I can see that [taking on a backstage role]. But again, I’m just taking it one step at a time.”