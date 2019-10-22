Edge Offers to Help Fans Who Didn’t Receive Autographed Plaques for WWE 2K20 Collector’s Edition

– WWE Hall of Famer Edge has offered to make good on an issue regarding some WWE merchandise fans received that was supposed to have his personal autograph. It appears fans who purchased WWE 2K20 Collector’s Edition didn’t get the WWE Legend autographed plague that they were promised. The Collector’s Edition was advertised to include an autographed plaque featuring one of the group from Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, or Edge. However, one particular Twitter user received an Edge plaque with his copy of the game, but there was no autograph.

Edge commented on the matter on his Twitter account. He offered to help with the situation to send the plaques to a PO box he will set up to get signed.

Edge wrote on what happened, “Lame. Seems like it happened to a few other people too. Someone dropped the ball. I’m filming a movie for the next month but when I get home I’ll get a p.o box. Everyone who didn’t get one signed, I’ll follow you on here, give you the address and you can send it to me to sign.” You can check out that tweet below.

Same here man. Retailer have asked me to send it back and theyll replace. Try that if no luck pic.twitter.com/NYH3zsn6EQ — Chris Homer (@TranquilChris) October 22, 2019