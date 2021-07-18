Edge on Having the Fans Back, Credits Jey Uso for the ‘Glasgow Grin’ Spot

– While speaking Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, Edge discussed tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event. He also revealed that the Glasgow Grin idea was a spot that Jey Uso came up with, which he first used on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37. Below are some highlights:

Edge on his matches with Randy Orton after returning to the ring: “After not wrestling for nearly nine years, my first two matches were something like 36 minutes and 44 minutes. Maybe that was biting off a little more than I could chew. My body responded by saying, ‘Hey dumbass, what are you doing?’ There was a lot of pressure with that match. You need an audience in a big arena for a match like that, which we obviously didn’t have. We were the guinea pigs for piped-in sound, and that was another hurdle. Looking back, especially considering the circumstances, I am very proud of that match.”

Edge on Jey Uso coming up with the “Glasgow Grin” spot: “I got to share a ring with Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns. Before that, me and Bryan, we’d been in the ring for something like four minutes together, so that was something I’d always wanted to do. Roman is just operating on a whole other level and he’s still getting better. Every week, I’m reminded of how good he truly is. That match felt like it flew by, and it was so much fun to collaborate with Roman, Bryan, Paul Heyman, Jey Uso, and Michael Hayes. My favorite part of the match was that ‘Glasgow Grin’ I got on Roman. That whole sequence was actually Jey Uso’s idea. It was so cool to have such great minds collaborate about something we’re all so passionate about.”

On having the live crowd present at WrestleMania 37: “I felt the reaction that night at WrestleMania. That’s the way it’s supposed to be. As a performer, I felt whole.”

His thoughts on fans returning: “We’re back. I’m going to enjoy every crowd reaction, and that’s only been amplified with the pandemic. We’re getting crowds back, and we get to do what we do in front of a crowd. I’m so thrilled to be here, and I can’t wait for what happens next.”