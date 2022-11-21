Edge On People Investing In His WWE Run, Knows His Time Is Growing Shorter

Edge is aware of the investment fans have in his WWE work, and he says it’s in part because he has a “limited window” left in his career. The Rated-R Superstar recently spoke with Leafs Morning Take for a new interview, during which co-host Nick Alberga noted that he still gets emotional when he’s at shows and Edge comes out, which Edge attributed to his unlikely return from his neck injury as well as his age.

“I think it’s just because as the older I’ve gotten — and also the story.,” he said. “People know the story, right? I’m not supposed to be doing this, yet here I am nine years after being retired, doing it again.”

He continued, “And I think we all understand it’s a pretty limited window you know. It’s closing, more and more every second. [laughs] Like, I woke up this morning, I was like, ‘I didn’t do anything! All I did was work out, and I really hurt today!’ So I think that’s probably why.”

