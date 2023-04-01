Edge on WWE Making a New Documentary About His Career

– Speaking on Busted Open Radio on Friday, WWE Hall of Famer Edge revealed that WWE is making a new documentary about his career. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“I’ve never looked at the past too much, to be honest, but they’ve been following me for a documentary throughout this whole thing and they showed me some of the footage and I was like, ‘Wow, that’s a lot of different stuff.’ I’m proud of that. I’m proud that I tried some different stuff. I didn’t just come back and do the greatest hits. I wanted to try some different things. Whether that was Judgment Day and trying to turn heel or the old time babyface true grit kind of character or Hell in a Cell matches or whatever the story was. When I look at this, I always think, we’re storytellers. We make movies.”

Edge faces Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match tomorrow at WrestleMania 39: Sunday on April 2.