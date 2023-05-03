wrestling / News
Edge Open To Maple Leafs Players Appearing on Smackdown In Toronto
May 3, 2023 | Posted by
Edge is now a member of the Smackdown roster, and he recently weighed in on the idea of members of the Maple Leafs possibly appearing on the show when it comes to Toronto in August. The WWE star, who moved to Smackdown in the Draft, was a guest on The Leafs Nation’s Leafs Morning Take and was asked about the idea of some of the NHL team’s roster making an appearance on the show when it hits the city this summer.
“It’d be very cool,” he said (per Fightful). “I don’t know. I guess it’ll probably end up depending on how things pan out whether they want to, you know, pop in for appearances, but I’m guessing I’ll be there. I found out I got traded to SmackDown, so I guess I’ll be there.”
