Edge Taken Out of WWE Smackdown Opening Video
Start your speculation engines: Edge is a part of the WWE Smackdown opening video no longer. Tonight’s show saw the change to the opening video, with the Rated-R Superstar no longer present in it.
Edge’s WWE contract is reportedly expiring with the end of the month. There have been reports that he is expected to go to AEW, but that is not confirmed at this time.
WWE has removed Edge from the Smackdown opening #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/24B0T7kj8X
— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) September 30, 2023