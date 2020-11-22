wrestling / News
WWE News: Edge Pays Tribute to Undertaker, Asuka Visits a Hair Salon, Top 10 Survivor Series Betrayals
November 22, 2020
– Ahead of the Undertaker’s Final Farewell at Survivor Series, Edge took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary Deadman. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Instagram:
“30 years competing at the very pinnacle of any industry is unheard of. Let alone the wrestling industry which ages you in dogs’ years. I cannot stress that enough. We won’t see something like this again. I’ve had the pleasure of being a small part of that ride. Thanks Deadman. #undertaker30”
– Asuka’s latest YouTube video has her visiting a heair salon in Las Vegas:
– The latest WWE Top 10 video is online, counting down the top Survivor Series betrayals:
