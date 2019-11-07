Edge Praises NWA Powerrr, Calls It a ‘Love Letter’ to 70s and 80s Wrestling

– NWA Powerrr has found another fan in a WWE Hall of Famer. In a post on his Twitter account today, WWE Hall of Famer Edge praised NWA Powerrr. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

Edge stated, “I love #NWAPowerrr it’s a love letter to 70’s and particularly 80’s wrestling, which is when I fell head over heels in love with this colorfully insane beast. The promos, the action, the lack of dives. Ahhhhh. Good job @Billy Good job @Lagana Good job everyone else involved.”

Former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also praised the show last month, which you can see HERE.