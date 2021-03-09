Edge Praises MVP, Says He ‘Just Makes WWE Better’

Edge had some hefty praise for MVP on Monday, noting how the Hurt Business leader “just makes WWE better” by his presence there. The Rated-R Superstar took to his Twitter account to quote retweet a post by a fan who said that MVP and Edge’s returns have been two of the best WWE comebacks in recent memory. Edge took it further with MVP and shared some lofty compliments for MVP:

“And you have no idea what MVP and the rest of Hurt Business have actually pulled off. He’s a credit to the business, a mentor to those around him, and an example of always betting on yourself. He just makes WWE better.”

Both MVP and Edge made their returns at last year’s Royal Rumble. Since then, MVP has managed the Hurt Business to multiple title reigns, while Edge is set to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37.