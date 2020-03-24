Edge Praises NXT Roster, Says He’d Love to Face Keith Lee

Edge singled out several members of the NXT roster for killing it as of late, noting that he’d love to get in the ring with Keith Lee. The WWE Hall of Famer, who is set to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36 in a Last Man Standing Match, did a conference call (per Sportskeeda) and shared his thoughts on the Wednesday night brand.

“There are so many talents, you can seriously point to everyone on the roster,” he said. “Obviously (Tomasso) Ciampa and I have a very close relationship, we’re both ‘neck’ guys for a lack of a better term. So he’s picking his brain a lot and I love it because he cares a lot and he’ll try the ideas too. I love [Johnny] Gargano. To me, ‘the guy’ who is dialed in and completely found what it is that he’s supposed to do is Finn Balor. It’s exciting to watch him right now. To me, he and Gargano set the template for what an NXT match should be going forward.”

He continued, “You got your workhorses like Adam Cole who’s just out there week-in, week-out, night after night in the grind and you just got to tip your hat to that guy. Keith Lee is so impressive – I’d love to be able to get in the ring with that guy and just show him exactly what he is and how he can be. Velveteen Dream to me is just this raw, completely natural character – he has just found his character and that’s so exciting to watch. It’s not just all about moves, about 84 superkicks. He has tapped into his character and it’s really fun to watch and to see where he takes that – the future is good.”