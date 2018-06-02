wrestling / News
WWE News: Edge Pranks Beth Phoenix With Giant Spider, Sin Cara Sends Masks To Soccer Team, Natalya Dances With The Bellas
– Beth Phoenix revealed that her husband Edge pranked her by throwing a dead, giant spider at her. She wrote:
Just found this at the base of our toilet seconds before @EdgeRatedR threw it at me. (It’s dead but STILL.) Now I must concoct something vile to give him nightmares for all of eternity. pic.twitter.com/87CjIiwhDT
— Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) June 2, 2018
– WWE revealed that Sin Cara will be sending replica masks to the Mexican National Football Team.
.@SinCaraWWE couldn't MASK his excitement for the @miseleccionmxEN to compete in one of the final preparation games for the #WorldCup Russia 2018! https://t.co/hYTteAOiKX
— WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2018
– Natalya posted a video of herself dancing with the Bella Twins on Instagram.
Had such a fun bonding experience with @natbynature and @thebriebella! @sharnaburgess was such an amazing coach! Love what her and @brinnnicolegooch represent at @pumpfidence Gave us girls such confidence! Was so empowering. And got a great workout too lol Not bad for 2 hours in! #totaldivas #pumpfidence