Edge Promises an Answer For Randy Orton On This Week’s Raw

Edge says that he will have an answer to Randy Orton’s challenge on this week’s episode of Raw. Orton challenged Edge to a straight-up wrestling match for Backlash on last week’s episode of the Red Brand show, reasoning that while Edge beat him in a Last Man Standing match, he doesn’t believe Edge is the better wrestler and wants this match to prove it.

Edge has not formally responded but posted to Instagram on Sunday promising a response tomorrow, as you can see below: