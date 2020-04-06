wrestling / News
Edge Puts Down Randy Orton in Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36 (Pics, Video)
Edge got his revenge in a hard-hitting match that went throughout the WWE Performance Center at WrestleMania 36. You can see pics and video from the match, which saw the two battle throughout the PC and use all sorts of items at their disposal until it finally ended up atop a production truck where Edge hit a Con-Chair-To to keep Orton down.
The win gives Edge his vengeance after Orton attacked him, then attacked his wife Beth Phoenix, in the weeks between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.
You can see pics from the match below via the WWE Twitter accounts. Our live coverage from the show is here.
Edge at #WrestleMania.
That's it. That's the tweet.@EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/BlaIhVxH6J
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 6, 2020
Before it even begins, @RandyOrton comes from OUTTA NOWHERE.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/MISrI4BuG2
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
We have to stop meeting like this, @WWEPC. @RandyOrton @EdgeRatedR #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/jEsdWHoYxQ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 6, 2020
A NARROW escape by @EdgeRatedR!#WrestleMania #LastManStanding pic.twitter.com/igWsNp8Tqg
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 6, 2020
"Let's see what's in here."@RandyOrton and @EdgeRatedR taking quite the @WWEPC tour… #WrestleMania #LastManStanding pic.twitter.com/otl0ljMuzJ
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 6, 2020
"GET UP!!!!!!!!"@EdgeRatedR has ALL the punishment ready for @RandyOrton! #WrestleMania #LastManStanding pic.twitter.com/7znUP9vURC
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
Innovation thrives in a #LastManStanding Match. 💯#WrestleMania @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/qA4QHBYhaV
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 6, 2020
We can't watch. 🙈#LastManStanding #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/PtXRPirf2n
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 6, 2020
🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍@RandyOrton #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/CVJBb1f7Z7
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯@EdgeRatedR drives @RandyOrton through a table!! #LastManStanding #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/zqMimJKXo3
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
"You don't need to count. I'll tell you when to count."@RandyOrton is in complete control of this #LastManStanding Match. 😳 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/KqI9cX371j
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
Last time you saw @RandyOrton in THIS much pain?#WrestleMania #LastManStanding @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/xWP5AmdWie
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 6, 2020
Start that count, ref.@RandyOrton #LastManStanding #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/5w4UkuWnme
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
What… what has @EdgeRatedR just done???#WrestleMania #LastManStanding pic.twitter.com/NQuGT5D4J8
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 6, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Discusses Why Vince McMahon Was Not Initially Sold On Chris Jericho, How Jericho Had To Wear Lifts in His Shoes During His Early WWE Years
- Michelle McCool, Nia Jax, Evil Uno, More React to WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match
- The Undertaker Was Reportedly Disappointed After Goldberg Match, Kurt Angle Suggested He Face AJ Styles
- Matt Hardy Responds to Boneyard Match Being Compared to Broken Universe, Says He Envisioned Cinematic Matches As New Branch of Wrestling Years Ago