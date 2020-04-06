Edge Puts Down Randy Orton in Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36 (Pics, Video)

Edge got his revenge in a hard-hitting match that went throughout the WWE Performance Center at WrestleMania 36. You can see pics and video from the match, which saw the two battle throughout the PC and use all sorts of items at their disposal until it finally ended up atop a production truck where Edge hit a Con-Chair-To to keep Orton down.

The win gives Edge his vengeance after Orton attacked him, then attacked his wife Beth Phoenix, in the weeks between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

You can see pics from the match below via the WWE Twitter accounts. Our live coverage from the show is here.