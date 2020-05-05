wrestling / News

Edge & Randy Orton Appearing on Raw Next Week

May 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Raw

Edge and Randy Orton are set to make their first appearances since WrestleMania on next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on Monday’s Raw that both stars are set to appear on next week’s show. This is their first ap[perances since their Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania.

Also set for next week is the return ot Becky Lynch and fallout from Money in the Bank.

Edge, Randy Orton, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

