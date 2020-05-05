wrestling / News
Edge & Randy Orton Appearing on Raw Next Week
May 4, 2020 | Posted by
Edge and Randy Orton are set to make their first appearances since WrestleMania on next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on Monday’s Raw that both stars are set to appear on next week’s show. This is their first ap[perances since their Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania.
Also set for next week is the return ot Becky Lynch and fallout from Money in the Bank.
