Edge On Originally Thinking He Would Face Randy Orton At WrestleMania 37, Daniel Bryan Being Added To Match

In a recent Q&A with Inside the Ropes, Edge discussed wanting a WrestleMania match with Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan being added to his WrestleMania 37 match, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Edge on thinking he would wrestle Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37: “In my mind, I still thought, me and Randy at WrestleMania, me and Randy at WrestleMania, me and Randy at WrestleMania. That’s what my working plan was the whole time until I was told it wasn’t the company’s plan. ‘Oh OK, but we’ve still got to see this trilogy through. We still need to do this.’ I was pretty disappointed. I just felt like the story deserved that. When I found out that wasn’t on the docket anymore, I was like, so then what? It’s worked out the way it has, which is obviously very exciting. Look, I go from thinking I’m wrestling Randy Orton at WrestleMania, which is a dream, to wrestling Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania for the Universal Title. That’s a dream too.

“All the courses changed and that’s just what happens sometimes, and you have to be adaptable. As much as I get an idea in my head and go, ‘We’ve got to see this through,’ I have to understand that there’s more to it, and there are multiple characters and it’s like a chessboard. A lot changed. It did. A lot of it was timing. I came back, and the Rumble takes place 11 years to the day from the last time I won The Rumble. And the second night of Mania is 10 years to the day from when I announced my retirement. You can’t write that stuff. So, when you see that, you go, I guess that’s the direction we’ve got to go because that only happens once. You only get this opportunity to tell this story once. So, I think that’s a really fun aspect.”

On finding out Daniel Bryan was being added to his match with Roman Reigns: “I think in the build to Fastlane was when we were told it was going to change to a triple threat. The three of us have not talked about it. I think it’s an unspoken thing that we all know obviously, and what’s strange about is our stories. The journey of Adam, Bryan, and Joe doesn’t help further the narrative. And it doesn’t help paint one guy as the villain and one guy as the hero. It can muddy those waters. All of that being said, if you look at our three stories outside of the characters, I think those stories help invest in the characters more because you know what these three men have fought, clawed, and scratched to get back this thing. All three of these separate journeys have thought, this is it. I know for me, this was it, so I can’t speak for them. I was done, and I was told I had no choice. To have three guys in the position of being able to main event after those stories, I’d like to think that helps you invest in the characters even more.”

