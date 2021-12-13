Edge Reacts to Bret Hart Naming Him as Someone He Wished He’d Faced in the Ring

Bret Hart recently named Edge as one of the guys he wishes he could have faced in the ring, and the Rated-R Superstar took to social media to react. During a recent Q&A, for the Canada’s Walk of Fame Instagram account’s Stories, Hart listed Edge among those wrestlers he wished he could have had a match with along with Kurt Angle, CM Punk, Rey Mysterio, Lex Luger, and Bryan Danielson.

Posting to his Twitter account, Edge retweeted the video, writing:

“From sitting in the audience of The Dini Petty Show in 92 to this. One of the best professional compliments I could receive. Also that match? Man, it woulda been special.”