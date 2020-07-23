Edge Reacts To Robert Stone’s Offer Of Recruitment

As we reported yesterday, Robert Stone made an offer to Edge to become part of his brand. Edge reacted to that later on, saying he will join the Robert Stone brand but he has some concessions he wants first.

He wrote: “Ok @RobertStoneWWE my man! Let’s collab. Get me a match vs @FinnBalor at Takeover, I only want fuschia m&m’s(they don’t make those, so figure it out), ideas on someone to help me cosplay the pic below, crushed velvet furniture on my bus, oh yeah a bus(everyone has em now) etc etc”

Stone simply replied, “Wait, what?”

Hey @EdgeRatedR !!! We LOVE your twitter account. Would you like to collab??? DM here and one of my #RobertStoneBrand team members will get back to you and organize something special for you! — #RobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) July 22, 2020