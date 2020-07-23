wrestling / News
Edge Reacts To Robert Stone’s Offer Of Recruitment
As we reported yesterday, Robert Stone made an offer to Edge to become part of his brand. Edge reacted to that later on, saying he will join the Robert Stone brand but he has some concessions he wants first.
He wrote: “Ok @RobertStoneWWE my man! Let’s collab. Get me a match vs @FinnBalor at Takeover, I only want fuschia m&m’s(they don’t make those, so figure it out), ideas on someone to help me cosplay the pic below, crushed velvet furniture on my bus, oh yeah a bus(everyone has em now) etc etc”
Stone simply replied, “Wait, what?”
Hey @EdgeRatedR !!! We LOVE your twitter account. Would you like to collab??? DM here and one of my #RobertStoneBrand team members will get back to you and organize something special for you!
— #RobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) July 22, 2020
Ok @RobertStoneWWE my man! Let’s collab. Get me a match vs @FinnBalor at Takeover, I only want fuschia m&m’s(they don’t make those, so figure it out), ideas on someone to help me cosplay the pic below, crushed velvet furniture on my bus, oh yeah a bus(everyone has em now) etc etc https://t.co/Jf3AgK0fWJ pic.twitter.com/PlOSpnpWyj
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) July 23, 2020
Wait what? https://t.co/BiZEJBHhNR
— #RobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) July 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bayley Corrects Earlier Tweet Saying ‘Stephanie McMahon Is Done For’ After Stephanie Responds
- FTR Reveal What Cody Said In The Past That Really Bothered Them
- Naomi Responds to Booker T’s #NaomiDeservesBetter Criticism, Sasha Banks Weighs In
- Liv Morgan Recalls Wardrobe Malfunction During Lana & Bobby Lashley’s Wedding