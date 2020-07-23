wrestling / News

Edge Reacts To Robert Stone’s Offer Of Recruitment

July 23, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Edge WWE

As we reported yesterday, Robert Stone made an offer to Edge to become part of his brand. Edge reacted to that later on, saying he will join the Robert Stone brand but he has some concessions he wants first.

He wrote: “Ok @RobertStoneWWE my man! Let’s collab. Get me a match vs @FinnBalor at Takeover, I only want fuschia m&m’s(they don’t make those, so figure it out), ideas on someone to help me cosplay the pic below, crushed velvet furniture on my bus, oh yeah a bus(everyone has em now) etc etc

Stone simply replied, “Wait, what?”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Edge, Robert Stone, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading