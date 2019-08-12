WWE News: Edge Reflects on Emotional Summerslam Appearance, Paige Wishes Kabuki Warriors Good Luck Tonight

– Edge posted to his Instagram account to reflect on the emotional weekend he had which was capped off with his appearance at SummerSlam. The WWE Hall of Famer noted that he had been putting off returning to Toronto since his mother passed away in November of last year, but “decided to come home” when SummerSlam came to the city. You can see the full text and his post below:

This week was emotionally tumultuous. I hadn’t been back to Toronto since my mom’s funeral. I’d been putting off coming up here and taking care of some things. But when I heard Summerslam was in Toronto and I knew Beth had NXT work to do, I decided it was time to come home. It was difficult. It was draining. It was therapeutic. It was cathartic. I saw some family. I saw some friends. Cried a little. Laughed A LOT. Found some things I thought were lost forever. Last night I had one of those “fairytale” moments. I was also reminded that no matter what happens in life this will always be…home.

– Paige posted to Twitter to wish her tag team, the Kabuki Warriors, good luck in their Women’s Tag Team Championship match tonight on Raw. Paige is scheduled for neck surgery and apparently will be missing tonight’s Raw as a result.