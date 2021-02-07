wrestling / News
Edge Reflects On His Busy Week Now That He’s Finally Home
February 6, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Edge revealed that he finally made it back home after a week of WWE programming, and reflected on his busy week.
He wrote: “Finally home! What a week. 1500 miles driven. Royal Rumble. Raw. NXT. Smackdown. 80 minutes in the ring in 2 days. Feel like I went 12 rounds against a tag team of a grizzly bear and a silverback, but somehow still I feel better than I thought I would. WrestleMania main event, here I come.”
