Edge Reflects On His Debut As Sexton Hardcastle

May 10 1996 is a day I’ll never forget. I wrestled my first match for the WWF(E). In Copps Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario. As Sexton Hardcastle. Yep, you read that right and I stand by the fact that it’s still the coolest/worst wrestling name ever. I wrestled Bob “Spark Plug” Holly. And yes I am doing a very caucasian version of a running man in the second picture, while referee Timmy White stares on incredulously. Somehow that was my brilliant idea to getting signed. A year later I signed with WWE, so apparently my running man worked. 12 years later I was in the main event of Wrestlemania vs The Undertaker. So yeah, May 10th, you mean a lot to me.