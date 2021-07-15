Edge Releases on Tomorrow’s SmackDown Main Event, Knows His ‘Window Is Closing’

– WWE Hall of Famer Edge released a statement on his Instagram account this week, discussing his upcoming match where he will team with Rey and Dominik Mysterio against Roman Reigns and The Usos tomorrow on SmackDown. You can see his post and read his full statement below:

“This Friday I get to do something I never thought I’d do again. Share a ring with @619iamlucha and team with his son @dominik_35 for the first time ever. I don’t want this to get too syrupy but let’s face it, I don’t know how much longer Rey or I do this crazy thing called wrestling. I do know the window is closing. So this Friday on Smackdown, I’m gonna savor it. I get to share the ring, maybe for the last time, with my dear friend who I can honestly say I love. We’ve been through a lot together over the years. We’ve won tag team titles together, battled each other(one of my favorite opponents), laughed until we cried and lost dear friends. But I know that chemistry we’ve had since day one will still be there. Rey is a living legend. It’s tossed around too much, but in this case it is without one iota of a doubt, true. And to be here for even a tiny part of Dom’s ride? Man, I’m so proud to go out there with them. In front of our people. Finally. Can’t wait Houston. Can’t wait.”

Rey Mysterio later added the following in response to Edge in the comments: