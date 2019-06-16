Edge Remembers Surprising Umaga By Dressing As Him At Live Event

Fightful reports that during a Q&A recently, Edge spoke about surprising Umaga during a tag match the two had together by dressing up as him, complete with fake tattoos and face paint, at a live event in Kentucky in January 2009.

He said: “It was in Rupp Arena, and I was teaming with Umaga in the main event against the Great Khali and Hurricane — that was the MAIN EVENT. Roster was a little thin! [Christian: “What was Hurricane doing in there?!”] Hurricane was the one you were concerned with!? I didn’t let Khali in that match, I just held on to Hurricane the whole time! I painted myself as Umaga and put “CANADA” on my stomach, and put tribal paint on and put my hair straight up. He didn’t see me until I walked out. He was the ‘Samoan Bulldozer,’ so I had them announce me as the ‘Canadian Backraker.’ I proceeded to rake Hurricane’s back the entire match. I was making noise and stomping with it, and Hurricane was wearing a shirt, which defeats the whole purpose, but I did it anyway.”