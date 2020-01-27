wrestling / News
Paige, Bully Ray, Renee Young, Dash Wilder, Others React to Edge’s Return At WWE Royal Rumble
Following his return at the WWE Royal Rumble, the wrestling world reacted on Twitter. As reported earlier, it looks like Edge’s return was not a one-time only appearance.
Coolest thing ever. Gives people hope! https://t.co/fDb2M76nYj
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 27, 2020
ps…
Workers,
If you want to know if you’re “over” … listen to Edges pop from tonight.
Fans,
If you want to know what “over” sounds like … listen to Edges pop from tonight.
✌️#RoyalRumble @BustedOpenRadio
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) January 27, 2020
Without Edge, there is no me.
He gave me his time when he didn’t have to.
He gave me advice when he didn’t have to.
He gave me a friend when he didn’t have to.
He gave me a place to live when he didn’t have to.
I owe him everything. Tonight made me happy.
— Dash (@DashWilderWWE) January 27, 2020
Ahhhhhhhhandkamakxkksksksnndd @EdgeRatedR
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) January 27, 2020
🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/txXVWA1qaO
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) January 27, 2020
Seeing @EdgeRatedR tonight put a smile on my face on a day that I think we all desperately needed one. Thank you.
🤘🏻
— Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) January 27, 2020
EDGE!
— Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) January 27, 2020
EDGE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
— Toni Störm トニー・ストーム (@tonistorm_) January 27, 2020
Someone who meant a lot to me as a young man watching this sport.
Goosebumps don’t begin to describe it.
Welcome back, @EdgeRatedR 🤘#RoyalRumble https://t.co/eaat9cofxc
— CommentaryKingWWE (@WWEDramaKing) January 27, 2020
Such a special moment 🤗 https://t.co/38ZGwuUjm2
— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) January 27, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Killer Kross Will Reportedly Get ‘Fast Track’ When He Signs With WWE
- Two More Names Spotted In Houston Before Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Vampiro On Hulk Hogan Putting Him Over On Nitro, People Disrespecting Hogan and Vince McMahon
- Several Names Spotted In Houston Ahead of Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)