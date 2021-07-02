Edge’s Return Attack On Roman Reigns On WWE SmackDown Draws Huge YouTube Numbers

Edge made his return on last week’s edition of WWE SmackDown, and the Rated-R Superstar went right after current Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that the segment was a big success for WWE on YouTube.

The clip of Edge’s attack on Reigns was far and away the leader in WWE YouTube segments this past week by notching 4.2 million views, which is more than double the total of any YouTube segment the company has had in a while.

In comparison, the back and forth between Kofi Kingston and MVP drew 928,000 views, Drew McIntyre vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles had 836,000, Liv Morgan vs. Carmella had 786,000, and Jimmy Uso vs. Dolph Ziggler had 722,000.

Additionally, the Adam Cole/Kyle O’Reilly segment did 480,000 views, which is also higher than average for most NXT clips on YouTube.