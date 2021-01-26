wrestling / News
Edge Returning For Men’s Royal Rumble
January 25, 2021 | Posted by
Edge is set to make his return to action at the Royal Rumble, as the WWE Hall of Famer announced on Raw. Monday’s episode saw the Rated-R Superstar make his return to WWE television, cutting a promo in which he announced that he would make his in-ring return in the men’s Royal Rumble match.
Edge has been out of action since WWE Backlash in June of last year. This will be his fourth match since he was cleared to return and his second Royal Rumble, having returned at last year’s event.
The Royal Rumble takes place on Sunday and airs live on WWE Network.
This year's #RoyalRumble Match? It's officially RATED-R!@EdgeRatedR will see you all on Sunday. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ZLPfl162P8
— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2021
