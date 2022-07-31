wrestling / News
Edge Returns At WWE Summerslam, Helps The Mysterios Beat The Judgment Day (Clips)
As expected, Edge made his return at WWE Summerslam tonight, helping Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeat the Judgment Day. It seemed as though Finn Balor and Damian Priest would pick up the win, but Edge made a fiery entrance and speared them both, allowing Rey to hit the 619 and a splash on Balor to get the win.
Edge had been out of action for weeks after Balor stole his faction from him, with vignettes starting at Money in the Bank to hype his return.
You can follow along with our live coverage here.
#TheJudgmentDay arrives at #SummerSlam!@FinnBalor @RheaRipley_WWE @ArcherofInfamy pic.twitter.com/aNxTseZX7g
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
Who's that jumpin' out the sky? R-E-Y@reymysterio #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/lP6e1UrMTh
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
Will @RheaRipley_WWE have reason to celebrate at #SummerSlam tonight? pic.twitter.com/aWFwvDafJj
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
Wait for it……@reymysterio @DomMysterio35#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/aHWnUeQi8h
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
NO DISQUALIFICATIONS!@reymysterio #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/YCtXpzFlr2
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
VINTAGE REY!!!@reymysterio #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/hZmWhhooiu
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
20 years in and @ReyMysterio looks better than ever! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/g1H7z65DY7
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
LIGHTS OUT!!!#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/wHgXS2kesx
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
EDGE IS BACK!!!!!@EdgeRatedR has returned at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/wtyvEbiJUK
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
SPEAR! SPEAR! SPEAR!!!!!@EdgeRatedR#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/p0S6E9Mlig
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
The Mysterios are victorious at #SummerSlam and @EdgeRatedR has returned!@reymysterio @DomMysterio35 pic.twitter.com/ibcEWCTMQ0
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Two More WWE Hall of Famers Spotted Backstage At Summerslam (Possible Spoilers)
- Triple H Discusses His Vision for WWE Creative, If Paul Heyman Will Have Creative Role
- Note On What WWE Will Do If A Thunderstorm Interrupts Summerslam Tomorrow Night
- CJ Perry Comments On Vince McMahon Allegations, Says She Had A Great Relationship With Him