Edge Returns At WWE Summerslam, Helps The Mysterios Beat The Judgment Day (Clips)

As expected, Edge made his return at WWE Summerslam tonight, helping Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeat the Judgment Day. It seemed as though Finn Balor and Damian Priest would pick up the win, but Edge made a fiery entrance and speared them both, allowing Rey to hit the 619 and a splash on Balor to get the win.

Edge had been out of action for weeks after Balor stole his faction from him, with vignettes starting at Money in the Bank to hype his return.

You can follow along with our live coverage here.