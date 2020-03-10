wrestling / News
Edge Returns on Raw, RKOs Randy Orton And Attacks MVP (Pics, Video)
Edge made his return on Raw and got his revenge on Randy Orton — and MVP, as it turned out. On tonight’s episode, Edge came out to interrupt a promo by MVP in which the latter man wanted to lead Edge back to prominence. MVP made the mistake of mentioning Beth Phoenix, who Orton RKO’d last week, which led to a spear on MVP.
That gave Orton the opportunity to come out and attack Edge, but the WWE Hall of Famer turned the tables and hit Orton with an RKO. Orton high-tailed it and Edge hit an RKO on MVP onto a chair, then delivered two con-chair-tos.
.@The305MVP is LIVE on #Raw… and he wants to build a new stable around @EdgeRatedR?! pic.twitter.com/r7wJuEV4P5
— WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2020
Everything has come to life.@EdgeRatedR is HERE! #Raw pic.twitter.com/96TKh0Dir1
— WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2020
#EdgeReturns and hits @RandyOrton with his OWN #RKO! #Raw @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/g62gEFhUca
— WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2020
Thanks for playin', @The305MVP…
SPEAR! SPEAR! SPEAR! #Raw @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/D9B7hePCTR
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 10, 2020
Two can play at this game, @RandyOrton.#Raw @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/mlQMIrRLYO
— WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2020
.@EdgeRatedR just gave @RandyOrton an RKO!#RAW pic.twitter.com/wguH0ucMLS
— WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2020
