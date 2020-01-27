wrestling / News
Edge Returns To WWE Raw, Tag Team Title Match Announced
– The Raw after Royal Rumble is shaping up as WWE announced Edge will return to the program following his surprise appearance on Sunday.
Following a dramatic in-ring return during the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble Match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge is returning to Monday Night Raw.
The Rated-R Superstar, who retired due to injury in 2011, has been the subject of near-constant rumors ever since he leveled Elias with a Spear at SummerSlam 2019 — speculation he shot down at every turn. But he appeared in the Men’s Rumble all the same, entering at No. 21 and lasting until the final three with SmackDown’s Roman Reigns and eventual winner Drew McIntyre. What the future holds for the former WWE Champion is still unclear. But as he returns to the brand where he once took his final bow, it’s safe to say we’ll see no small amount of emotion, triumph and, perhaps, one final opportunity? Anything is possible.
Also announced for WWE Raw is a tag team title match. Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy are set to defend the Raw Tag Team Titles against Samoa Joe & Kevin Owens.
In last night’s Men’s Royal Rumble Match, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe set aside their recent alliance in pursuit of main-eventing WrestleMania. Now that that’s out of the way, they’ll regroup and focus on their common enemies.
The pair will challenge recent tormentor Seth Rollins and his new acolyte, Buddy Murphy, for the Raw Tag Team Titles in a match that will test the strength of both impressive young alliances. For Rollins & Murphy, it’s a test to see if they can build off the improbable win over The Viking Raiders that made them champions. And, for Owens & Joe, it’ll go a long way toward showing whether this is a true partnership that can weather ups and downs or just a brief alliance of convenience.
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Remembers His Snake Accidentally Biting Andre the Giant
- Alex Riley Discusses John Cena Not Liking Him During His WWE Stint, Offending Cena Backstage
- More Details on Edge Making His Surprise Return at Tonight’s Royal Rumble, Future In-Ring Status
- Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle Reportedly Had Backstage Altercation at Royal Rumble