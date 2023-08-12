Edge Returns On WWE Smackdown, Issues Challenge To Sheamus

Edge made his return on this week’s WWE Smackdown and issued a challenge to Sheamus for next week’s show. The Rated-R Superstar made an unannounced appearance on tonight’s show ahead of his 25th anniversary celebration next week. He talked how his appearance on on Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts and falling off of his bike was a big driver in his return to WWE and called Sheamus to the ring to challenge him to a match for next week. Sheamus came out and did accept the challenge, though he said that Edge may have made a mistake in challenging him.