Edge Returns On WWE Smackdown, Issues Challenge To Sheamus
August 11, 2023 | Posted by
Edge made his return on this week’s WWE Smackdown and issued a challenge to Sheamus for next week’s show. The Rated-R Superstar made an unannounced appearance on tonight’s show ahead of his 25th anniversary celebration next week. He talked how his appearance on on Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts and falling off of his bike was a big driver in his return to WWE and called Sheamus to the ring to challenge him to a match for next week. Sheamus came out and did accept the challenge, though he said that Edge may have made a mistake in challenging him.
.@WWESheamus vs. @EdgeRatedR for the FIRST TIME EVER next week in Toronto?!
SIGN US UP!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/rExKLfuFxm
— WWE (@WWE) August 12, 2023
