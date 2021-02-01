Edge On Winning The Royal Rumble: ‘I Feel Like I Still Need To Pinch Myself’

Fresh off his Royal Rumble victory, Edge certainly had a lot to say about the win in an emotional interview for a WWE Network exclusive.

In the interview, he discussed what the victory meant to him and the return of Christian to the ring.

“It means a lot,” Edge said. “If you had told me four years ago that I’d be in the Royal Rumble, going in first, and winning it to go to WrestleMania…I feel like I still need to pinch myself and still feel like I’m going to wake up. It doesn’t make sense.

“For [Christian] to be in there, if you wrote this as a script for Hollywood, they’d say it’s impossible. It could never happen. It’s not realistic. Yet, here we are. I don’t get it, and I think I’m gonna stop trying to get it and just enjoy it. I’m going to stop analyzing why and how and all these things and just go f*** it, it’s happening and it’s awesome. I feel great and I have my best friend back with me again. Very happy.

