wrestling / News
Edge On Winning The Royal Rumble: ‘I Feel Like I Still Need To Pinch Myself’
Fresh off his Royal Rumble victory, Edge certainly had a lot to say about the win in an emotional interview for a WWE Network exclusive.
In the interview, he discussed what the victory meant to him and the return of Christian to the ring.
“It means a lot,” Edge said. “If you had told me four years ago that I’d be in the Royal Rumble, going in first, and winning it to go to WrestleMania…I feel like I still need to pinch myself and still feel like I’m going to wake up. It doesn’t make sense.
“For [Christian] to be in there, if you wrote this as a script for Hollywood, they’d say it’s impossible. It could never happen. It’s not realistic. Yet, here we are. I don’t get it, and I think I’m gonna stop trying to get it and just enjoy it. I’m going to stop analyzing why and how and all these things and just go f*** it, it’s happening and it’s awesome. I feel great and I have my best friend back with me again. Very happy.
You can watch the full interview below.
More Trending Stories
- Carlito, Christian, Kane & More Appear During Men’s Royal Rumble
- 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble Stats: Most Eliminations, Order of Entrants, More
- Backstage Rumor on Names Scheduled for Royal Rumble at One Point (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- CM Punk Responds to Fans Tweeting About Wanting to See Him Return at the Royal Rumble