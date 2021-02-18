Edge On Winning Royal Rumble, Why CM Punk Once Refused To Tag Chris Jericho In A Match

In a recent interview on 31 Thoughts, Edge discussed CM Punk not tagging Chris Jericho during a match, winning the Royal Rumble, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Edge on CM Punk refusing to tag Chris Jericho in a match after Edge and Jericho watched Canada win the gold medal in hockey: “It might have been Abilene, Texas. Chris Jericho and I wanted to watch the Gold Medal game. We were on last. It was myself and John Morrison against Jericho and CM Punk. Jericho was world champ at the time, and he and I were in a feud building up to WrestleMania 26. We go out on one of the crew guy’s bus to watch the feed, and we told Punk and Morrison we were going to watch the game. ‘Everything cool?’ Good, so we go out and watch the game. Literally, Sid [Sidney Crosby] scores and our music hits. It’s like that close. So, Jericho and I are on cloud nine for this match, opposite each other, and we’re supposed to be hated rivals. But inside, we were just ecstatic. We get to the back and Punk wouldn’t tag Jericho during the match because he was mad that we went and watched the hockey game. Now, I see him tweeting about the Blackhawks all the time, I’m like, ‘Where was this hockey fandom when we were watching the Gold Medal Game?'”

On adapting to injuries: “I realize there are repercussions now. Up until that, it was like, ‘Yeah, I can get through that.’ I did not listen though. That was my main problem was I just continued to go, ‘Spear through a flaming table with thumbtacks in my back? Got it. An AA off two ladders through a table in Toronto? Yeah sure.’ By this point, all those things I said, I already had a fusion in my neck, but I still did them. I was my own worst enemy a lot of the time. Then it was taken away and pulled from me. In coming back this time, I realized that I needed to finally listen. And in listening….’Hold on a second, I can tell better stories.’ I can tell those stories with my eyes, and I can tell those stories with my promos. I can try to be more nuanced and layered and bring in elements that I learned in nine years of acting. Maybe I can be better than I was without leaning on, ‘Yeah, I’ll go through the two tables. Sure, no problem.’ It is a problem because it hurts.”

On winning the Royal Rumble: “I truly do feel like I’m one of the lucky few that found what it is that he was supposed to do, and I don’t look past that. The odds are astronomical that you find that thing that you know you were meant to do. This is all I ever wanted to do. There was no anything else……to have it taken away, to fight to get it back, and then to get injured in my third match back, a lot of people probably went, ‘You’re done, dude. You’ve gotta stop.’ But that never entered into my brain. I got this thing back, and I’ve gotta see it through now. Not only that, but I feel like I can tell better stories now. That is so exciting to me is sinking my teeth into this whole new era of talent. If I can in any way help them along their path the way I was helped along by Rick Martel, Bad News Brown, Leo Burke, Bret Hart, and all these guys that imparted so much wisdom to me and helped me so much – if I can in any way pay that back, that’s extremely exciting. I want to come back and make a difference, and I think the Rumble was a little bit of that validation like, ‘Yeah, I can be in here an hour at 47 years old.’ I don’t know how I’m doing it sometimes, but I love it.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit 31 Thoughts with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.