Edge Addresses Rumors Surrounding His Potential Return to Wrestling

Edge was a guest on Live on 4 Legs and discussed the recent rumors that he could be returning to the ring. He quickly shot them down. Highlights are below.

“It’s kind of funny to me, honestly,” Edge said about the rumors. “All of these rumors happening that I’ve been to Pittsburgh and I’ve been cleared to wrestle again and I’ve signed a new contract and I have no idea where any of it came from. The last time I was in Pittsburgh, I had my wrist fused in 2013. I don’t know.”

He went on to say outright that he has not signed a new contract with WWE.

“I would go to Pittsburgh to go see Pearl Jame for sure, but I haven’t been there. And I haven’t signed a contract, I think I would know. I get like this, again I’ll use tsunami, tsunami of comments saying, ‘You’re coming back, you signed a contract.’ I’m like, ‘I really haven’t.’ ‘Oh yeah, that’s what you’d say.’ I’m like, ‘OK, whatever.'”

