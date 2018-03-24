Edge Says He Can’t Come Back For One More Match

In the latest episode of the E & C Pod of Awesomeness (via SportsKeeda), Edge said that ever since Daniel Bryan announced his comeback, he’s been asked by fans if he will also be back for one more match. However, his condition is different than Bryan’s and that’s why he can’t come back.

He said: “I got inundated, man. I got the ‘well, he’s back, so you can come back, right?’ I was like ‘oh my god, we’re going to go into this again.’ … I will once again and for the last time say this: I greatly appreciate that people would like to see me have one more match, or come back, or Daniel Bryan got cleared so why can’t you. I will never be cleared. Mine is a completely different injury. He had neck issues but it wasn’t his neck issues that retired him initially, it was the concussion issues. I never had concussion issues. What I have is cervical spinal stenosis. Look it up. I have stupid neck, just look it up. You can look up ‘stupid neck’ and it will probably be a picture of my neck. Just do me a favor, look it up, and you then you will realize that the WWE will never medically clear me to compete again. And I appreciate it but that’s all there is to that.“