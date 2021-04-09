Edge Says Christian Has The Worst Taste in Music, Reflects On Using Rob Zombie As His Entrance Theme

In an interview with Revolver, Edge spoke about who he believes has the worst music taste in wrestling and spoke about using Rob Zombie for his entrance theme in the early 2000s. Here are highlights:

On using Rob Zombie’s ‘Never Gonna Stop’ as his entrance theme: “That’s very cool to hear, because I needed to really feel it, to bite into it to get across what I needed to get across. My initial music, I didn’t really dig. The Brood music I loved. When it came time for Rob Zombie, I got an advanced copy of The Sinister Urge, and I could choose between four tracks. And it was like, “Never Gonna Stop,” that’s the mantra. Gotta keep going, gotta keep getting up. Little did I know that would be a recurring theme throughout my career. But then years later, Alter Bridge, they hit every aspect of my career.”

On how his current theme song fit his return: “Yeah. The lyrics and everything, it added more weight. I think what I learned with this incarnation of Edge is there’s not a lot of filter on it. A lot of what you’re seeing is Adam. That night in particular, there’s no way you could cover those kinds of emotions or try and bottle them — you just gotta let them out and let the audience in to let them know how special this is as a performer. And how much it means to you. Anytime that riff hits, I shoot to a different place entirely. And I’ve found, if you can do that, the audience is going to feel it and give it right back to you. Whether it’s cheers or boos it doesn’t matter. So, again, back to the first point: Music is where this all leaps from.”

On which wrestler has the worst taste in music: “That would be my old partner Christian. He … you name a boy band, he knows the lyrics. But he loves Stone Temple Pilots and Lenny Kravitz. But he can recite every Peabo Bryson song. He can sing you “Islands in the Stream” by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton. He has an eclectic, not great taste in music, if I’m being brutally honest. When you can sing a New Kids on the Block album to me, then we probably have differing opinions on music taste.”