Edge Says Having The Greatest Match Ever Is Not Possible

In an interview with ESPN, Edge spoke about WWE marketing his match with Randy Orton at Backlash, which WWE has been calling ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’. He admitted that it’s probably not possible for them to live up to that hype. Here are highlights:

On his match being called the greatest ever: “I’ll preface all of this with saying there’s no such thing as the greatest match ever. You’re not going to be able to say definitively, what is the greatest song of all time? What is the greatest painting of all time? What is the greatest movie of all time? What is the greatest band of all time? It’s impossible, because there’s no general consensus — you can have great matches, but what is the greatest is going to be different to almost everybody.”

On WWE hyping it: “Vince [McMahon] is a promoter, and he’s promoting, but it’s like hyperbole. I mean, to me [the greatest match is] not possible. So that takes that pressure out of my mind immediately. I just laughed because I didn’t think it was serious. Then I realized fairly quickly it was. Then my reaction was, is this wise, because anytime you say something the greatest ever beforehand, you’re setting yourself up for failure. And I don’t ever want to think that way. I need to think the opposite of that. I can’t control the court of public opinion. I need to do and be proud of the work that I put in. All I can do is take it as if this is all just a bonus and in a weird way, a compliment. Or it’s a giant rib. I don’t know.”

On the pressure he’s under: “If I were to look at it on paper and go right, first proper wrestling match back in nine and a half years and they want to bill it as the greatest wrestling match ever … I mean, that’s pretty pressure filled. But I can’t look at it that way, I really can’t. I just have to understand that it’s promotion and it’s hype. I always go out with a mindset to try and have the best match that I’ve ever had. So I don’t look at it in terms of a contest — will it measure up to Steamboat vs. Savage or will it measure up to Shawn [Michaels] and [The Undertaker]. All I can do is measure up against myself, and especially at this juncture in my career, I’m just happy to be out there. This shouldn’t even be happening. Let alone for the company, and let’s call it straight, Vince, to think that he can bill this the “Greatest Match Ever.” Would I have preferred they not billed it as that? Absolutely. But I also know there are times where heels get dug in the sand and there’s no changing it.”

On how much creative freedom he’s had: “I’ve been given a lot of freedom, in terms of writing my promos, and in terms of storyline, but [the way] the match is being billed was one that I realized that was not going to be able to get changed. I’d rather be in the arena, doing the sweating and doing the fighting, and rather than, commenting on someone else in there trying to do it. “I just need to go out there and do my thing and try and do it the way I want to do it, which is with a lot more storytelling and a lot less [having a] crutch on [things like] ladders and tables and things of that nature. Go out and tell a story that will involve selling. It might be a different Edge than people are used to seeing, and there might be a bit of a learning curve for everyone watching to go, OK, this is what he’s doing this time around. It’s not going to be a choreographed dance with a lot of flips. I never really worked that way, but it’s especially not going to be that way now. I want my matches to look like wrestling matches where the two guys are trying to beat each other, instead of working together to do some kind of crazy choreographed thing. I’ve been in matches like that, too, so don’t get me wrong, but where I’m at now that’s what I want to try and accomplish.”