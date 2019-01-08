Edge Says He Preferred Drawing Early Spots in the Royal Rumble

– Edge spoke with Inside the Ropes for a new interview discussing his experiences with the WWE Royal Rumble match. Video is below, plus highlights per Wrestling Inc:

On preferring to begin earlier in the Rumble: “I think that’s the key, if you’re one of the pieces of thread through the Rumble, then yeah, it makes for a more difficult, challenging night. But that’s what you want to be! I always loved if I was gonna get to be #2 and be in there at #22, because that means, at some point every talent is going to go through you and you’re basically going to be in there for the greatest hits as every character rolls through. And hopefully you’re in there when, I don’t know, Jake the Snake comes out, or something, and you can take the short arm clothesline, or Booker T, or take your pick. I always enjoyed the rumble from that aspect…I was always bummed if I was only gonna be in there for 5 minutes. I was like, ‘Man I want to get in there and be one of the [last superstars remaining].'”

Edge went on to recognize the various stories within the Rumble that have been his favorite, including the typical, annual Rumble entrant that lasts exceptionally long in the match and Kofi Kingston’s yearly, unorthodox ways of returning to the ring before his feet ever touch the floor.

On the big moments that occur during the Rumble: “There are always great storylines throughout. And it generally happens that there’s a talent that’s been in there for a while, or Kofi finds his niche and comes up with some kind of crazy, spectacular, absolutely creative way to be Kofi every year. And now Naomi is doing it! That’s what I love about the Rumble is you get these little stories within the stories, within the story, within the story. I always really really enjoyed that. But it can be tough, for sure. There’s a lot of responsibility if you’re one of those people.”