wrestling / News
Edge Says He Will Never Compete In Another TLC Match
December 21, 2020 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Edge said that he will never again compete in a TLC match, even if he will eventually return to wrestling again.
He wrote: “Happy #tlc day. This is a throwback to the last one I competed in. And let’s be honest, the last one I’ll ever compete in. But it ended well with my 10th world championship. If you had told any of the 6 of us, you know who the other 5 are, that there would be a ppv devoted to a match that our Dr.Frankenstein brains put together, no way we’d believe you. But here we are. To all the talent performing tonight, blow the doors off, and be careful.”
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Plans for The Miz Cashing in MITB Briefcase (Possible Spoilers)
- Lana: ‘I’m Genuinely Heartbroken to be Taken Out of WWE TLC’
- Bruce Prichard On Madusa Throwing WWE Women’s Title In Trash On WCW Nitro, Vince McMahon’s Reaction
- Edge Shuts Down Twitter User Criticizing Photo With Wife Beth Phoenix