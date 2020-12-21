wrestling / News

Edge Says He Will Never Compete In Another TLC Match

December 21, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Edge WWE Raw

In a post on Instagram, Edge said that he will never again compete in a TLC match, even if he will eventually return to wrestling again.

He wrote: “Happy #tlc day. This is a throwback to the last one I competed in. And let’s be honest, the last one I’ll ever compete in. But it ended well with my 10th world championship. If you had told any of the 6 of us, you know who the other 5 are, that there would be a ppv devoted to a match that our Dr.Frankenstein brains put together, no way we’d believe you. But here we are. To all the talent performing tonight, blow the doors off, and be careful.

