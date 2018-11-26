Edge Says Season Two of Edge and Christian Show Is Very Different From Season One

– Edge spoke with Gamespot for a new interview promoting tonight’s season two premiere of The Edge and Christian Show. The WWE Hall of Famer told the site that the amount of time they had to write content after the first season has resulted in some new directions that will surprise people. Highlights are below:

On learning from their first season: “We were figuring out this thing as we went along, you know, they basically gave us show and free reign. We didn’t really still have it fleshed out and we were filming them basically as they were airing so there was a time crunch and because of that there was a creative crunch.”

On the changes in how they conceived season two: “By the time Season 2 rolls around and we start filming, we had loads of time to write, all of the scripts were really fleshed out, we had all of the people that we wanted for the characters, or you know, our wishes anyway. And then we end up getting over one hundred cameos in this thing, some really random ones too.”

On what to look forward to in the season: “This one is a lot different than Season 1. To me, in a much better way. We added in some elements, we had some graphic artist and do some amazing things that we wouldn’t have been able to, some of our visions just wouldn’t have been possible without this guy coming in and putting his magic touch on it. When you see it, you’ll be able to tell because it’s just, you know, the farting unicorns going by Hillbilly Jim while he’s moon farming.”