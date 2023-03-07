wrestling / News

Edge Segment & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

March 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 3-13-23 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a segment with Edge and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced the following for next Monday’s show, which airs live on USA Network:

* Non-Title Match: Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green
* Edge calls out Finn Balor
* Bronson Reed vs. Elias

