wrestling / News

Edge Set to Make Return On Next Week’s Smackdown

September 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins Edge WWE Smackdown

The Rated-R Superstar is making his return to WWE Smackdown next week. It was announced on tonight’s show that Edge will be back on Smackdown for the first time since Seth Rollins put him on the shelf with a neck stomp on September 10th in their match.

Next week’s episode is also the first night of the WWE Draft. The show will air Friday on FOX.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Edge, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading