Edge Set to Make Return On Next Week’s Smackdown
September 24, 2021 | Posted by
The Rated-R Superstar is making his return to WWE Smackdown next week. It was announced on tonight’s show that Edge will be back on Smackdown for the first time since Seth Rollins put him on the shelf with a neck stomp on September 10th in their match.
Next week’s episode is also the first night of the WWE Draft. The show will air Friday on FOX.
I’ll see you at #SmackDown next week
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) September 25, 2021
.@EdgeRatedR will be on #SmackDown NEXT WEEK!
Will @WWERollins hear what he wants to hear? pic.twitter.com/aEInEKXa3l
— WWE (@WWE) September 25, 2021
