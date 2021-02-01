WWE News: Edge Set For This Week’s After the Bell, Big E. Clip From This Week’s Feel the Power

– Edge is set to be the guest on this week’s episode of After the Bell. The company announced that the Royal Rumble winner will be the guest on Thursday’s episode with Corey Graves. The announcement reads:

2021 Men’s Royal Rumble Match winner Edge joins WWE After the Bell this Thursday

Edge captured the imagination of the WWE Universe last night when he entered at No. 1 and outlasted 29 other Superstars to win the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble Match – 11 years to the day after he first won the over-the-top-rope melee.

This Thursday, the WWE Hall of Famer sits drops in on WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves and friend of the show Vic Joseph to reflect on his big Royal Rumble Match victory, his return from injury after his incredible battle against Randy Orton in The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at WWE Backlash, what awaits at WrestleMania 37 and much more.

WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Listen and subscribe on Spotify so you’ll never miss an episode!