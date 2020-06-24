wrestling / News
Edge Shares Graphic Photos Of Surgery to Fix Tricep Tear
June 23, 2020 | Posted by
Edge took to his social media account on Tuesday to share some graphic photos of his recent surgery. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Instagram to share photos of the surgery, which he underwent after being hurt in his match with Randy Orton at Backlash.
Edge wrote:
“Some folks have asked if my injury is part of a storyline. It’s not. I wish it was. Here’s what a torn triceps looks like. Elbow Tartare. Now, nose to the grindstone.”
