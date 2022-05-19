wrestling / News
Edge Shares Pic of Rumored Judgement Day Recruit On Social Media
May 18, 2022
Edge may have targeted his next recruit for The Judgement Day, sharing a pic of said person on social media. The Raw star posted a pic of Ciampa to his Instagram account on Wednesday, as you can see below.
It was reported back in early April that pitches had been made for Ciampa and Rhea Ripley to join the stable, though those had not been confirmed at that time. Ripley has since joined the group.