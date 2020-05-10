wrestling

Edge Shows Off New Look In Ad For Nutrition Solutions

May 9, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Edge WWE Raw

When Edge returned at the 2020 Royal Rumble, he looked the part of a grizzled veteran thanks to the beard he had. However, it seems that when he shows up to RAW he will look a little different. Wrestlingnews.co has shared an ad for Nutrition Solutions which reveals that the Rated-R Superstar has shaved his beard, making him look younger than he did previously.

