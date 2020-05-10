wrestling
Edge Shows Off New Look In Ad For Nutrition Solutions
May 9, 2020
When Edge returned at the 2020 Royal Rumble, he looked the part of a grizzled veteran thanks to the beard he had. However, it seems that when he shows up to RAW he will look a little different. Wrestlingnews.co has shared an ad for Nutrition Solutions which reveals that the Rated-R Superstar has shaved his beard, making him look younger than he did previously.
Edge looks great. Clean shaven and shredded in this ad for Nutrition Solutions. pic.twitter.com/IhiBZbnVfV
— WrestlingNews.co – WWE/AEW News (@WrestlingNewsCo) May 10, 2020
