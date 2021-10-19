Edge Shows Shares Photo of Ripped Physique Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

– WWE Hall of Famer Edge shared an Instagram post this week, showing off his lean and ripped physique as he took a little mini-vacation at a private beach ahead of Thursday’s Crown Jewel, and the 47-year-old former champion looks to be in excellent shape. You can check out his post below.

Edge noted in the caption, “Found my own little private beach today. Mini vacation done. Battery charged. Time to get to work.”

He faces Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match at Crown Jewel on Thursday. The event will be held at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.