WWE News: Edge Has a Stare-Off With a Bear, WWE Now on Paul Heyman’s Threat to Bollywood Star, Undertaker’s Shocking Returns
– Edge had a stare-down with a rival of the ursine variety on Friday. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Instagram noting that he had a star-off with a bear, comparing it to the Rock and Hulk Hogan’s WrestleMania 18 face-off:
– The latest WWE Now video looks at Paul Heyman responding to Bollywood star Ranveer Singh’s use of the “Eat. Sleep. Conquer. Repeat” catchphrase with a “legal threat.” Some Indian sites have reported the legal threat as legitimate, as can often be the case with wrestling stories that hit the country:
– Here is a new episode of WWE PLaylist looking at Undertaker’s most shocking returns:
