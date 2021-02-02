wrestling / News
Edge Teases Possible Appearance on NXT
February 2, 2021 | Posted by
Edge is in the vicinity of the Capitol Wrestling Center, and is teasing a potential appearance on NXT this week. The Rated-R Superstar and 2021 Royal Rumble winner took to Twitter while he mulls his potential WrestleMania match and suggested he may show up on Wednesday’s show, writing:
“In Orlando to visit my wife. Then I had a thought, @WWENXT needs to get #RatedR”
WWE has not yet announced anything regarding an Edge appearance on the show, it must be said. NXT airs tomorrow night on USA Network.
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) February 2, 2021
