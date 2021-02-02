Edge Teases Possible Appearance on NXT

Edge is in the vicinity of the Capitol Wrestling Center, and is teasing a potential appearance on NXT this week. The Rated-R Superstar and 2021 Royal Rumble winner took to Twitter while he mulls his potential WrestleMania match and suggested he may show up on Wednesday’s show, writing:

“In Orlando to visit my wife. Then I had a thought, @WWENXT needs to get #RatedR”

WWE has not yet announced anything regarding an Edge appearance on the show, it must be said. NXT airs tomorrow night on USA Network.