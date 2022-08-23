Edge Teases Retirement in Toronto Next Year After WWE Raw Goes Off-Air

– As noted, Edge defeated Damian Priest in the main event of last night’s WWE Raw in Toronto. After the match, Edge’s wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, came out to save her husband from a beatdown by The Judgment Day. After the USA Network broadcast went off the air, Edge cut a promo for his hometown crowd, possibly teasing that he might soon be retiring again from wrestling.

Edge said in his off-air promo that the next time he comes to Toronto with WWE around August of next year that they would “all say goodbye to each other that night. You can see a clip of that promo that was posted on Twitter by WrestleOps below. Edge stated the following:

“30 years ago, Monarch Park, July 1, 1992, I had my first wrestling match as Adam Copeland. Sexton Hardcastle was later. And I knew, I knew one day, I’d be standing right here for all of you, I just knew it. What I didn’t dream of is that I would have to retire for nine years and fight, fight with every fiber of my being to get this back. And all of you are the reason for that. This is a reciprocal relationship. Man, I just stood toe-to-toe with one of the best talents and the future of this industry with Damian Priest, and I can’t wait to do it some more. I can’t wait to come back hopefully one last time, one last time here in Toronto. I’m looking at the calendar, and we usually come here in August. So next August, I plan on seeing each and every one of you. And in a perfect world, we all say goodbye to each other that night. Hey, but that’s okay man, this is the place for me to do it, okay? I mean this when I say it. I love all of you. In case you missed it, I love being Canadian. And you know I have to do this, I would be remiss. Go Leafs Go! Go Leafs Go! Go Leafs Go! Go Leafs Go! There you go!”

The WWE Hall of Famer made his return to wrestling at Royal Rumble 2020, competing in the Men’s Rumble Match.